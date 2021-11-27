Jon Johnson column: My take on how Tide won Iron Bowl

AUBURN – In the empty spot next to me sat a framed picture of Charles Hollis with a bouquet of roses in memory of the former Birmingham News sports writer, who set the bar high for all of us to follow during his beat writing days and later as a copy editor.

A row down to my right sat a framed picture of Cecil Hurt with a bouquet of roses in memory of the Tuscaloosa News columnist, someone who could paint a picture in words with insight like no other in our state.

Both passed away this month, Hollis several days into November and Hurt just this week.

While sitting in the Jordan-Hare Stadium press box Saturday before the annual tooth-and-nail jostle between Alabama and Auburn, I was reminded how fortunate all of us are who follow college football in this state are to be a small part of it.

The setting under light blue skies and perfect football conditions was absolutely magical, and the anticipation of what might happen on the turf below is what ties us all together on this day each year.

How Cecil and Charles would describe what happened when the final whistle blew was often a work of art, each with their own style and analysis in typing their thoughts.