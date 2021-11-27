Jon Johnson column: My take on how Tide won Iron Bowl

AUBURN – In the empty spot next to me sat a framed picture of Charles Hollis with a bouquet of roses in memory of the former Birmingham News sports writer, who set the bar high for all of us to follow during his beat writing days and later as a copy editor.
A row down to my right sat a framed picture of Cecil Hurt with a bouquet of roses in memory of the Tuscaloosa News columnist, someone who could paint a picture in words with insight like no other in our state.
Both passed away this month, Hollis several days into November and Hurt just this week.
While sitting in the Jordan-Hare Stadium press box Saturday before the annual tooth-and-nail jostle between Alabama and Auburn, I was reminded how fortunate all of us are who follow college football in this state are to be a small part of it.
The setting under light blue skies and perfect football conditions was absolutely magical, and the anticipation of what might happen on the turf below is what ties us all together on this day each year.
How Cecil and Charles would describe what happened when the final whistle blew was often a work of art, each with their own style and analysis in typing their thoughts.
You see, we all will perceive what happened Saturday during Alabama’s dramatic 24-22 four-overtime win over Auburn a bit different, whether you’re a fan or a journalist.
From my seat, a decisively-underdog Auburn team made it a surprising fight to the end with a will to win when most doubted it could.
Maybe Alabama took it for granted that an Auburn team without injured quarterback Bo Nix and injured placekicker Anders Carlson and losers of three straight would be an easy pushover no matter the emotions of this game.
Count me among those believing the same despite knowing weird and crazy things happen when this game is played in Jordan-Hare.
Alabama, which had played four straight home games, was affected by the raucous crowd for the better part of the game. No doubt about it. Communication on offense was shaky at times and 11 penalties for 129 yards in the game were costly.
Whatever the reason, Alabama’s offense didn’t look prepared for a scuffle until the game was on the line. As for the Crimson Tide defense, it was its usual overpowering self.
What Auburn couldn’t do was finish the job yet again – haven’t we seen this story in recent weeks? – though the effort certainly wasn’t the reason.
Alabama is more talented, deeper and polished. Ultimately, those talented players made the difference when it counted the most.
But Auburn showed it won’t back down to anyone, especially its key rival.
I guess nothing less should have been expected.
You could sense it early that Auburn had a chance in this one … and then the realism that it might actually happen started to steamroll in Auburn’s favor.
When Alabama’s best receiver, Jameson Williams, was thrown out of the game after being ruled for targeting while making a hit on an Auburn punt return midway through the second quarter, it took a huge weapon away from an Alabama offense that was already struggling.
Auburn scored its lone touchdown in regulation on the ensuing possession when T.J. Finley hit Kobe Hudson on a 15-yard touchdown pass and Auburn would lead 7-0 at halftime. The Tigers led 10-0 after Ben Patton stuck through a 33-yard field goal early in the third.
Then Alabama went to work when the chips were down and things looked bleak.
A field goal by Will Reichard got the Crimson Tide on the scoreboard with 8:44 left and a magnificent 12-play, 97-yard drive directed by Bryce Young tied it up when he connected with Ja’Corey Brooks on an amazing 28-yard TD catch with just 24 seconds left.
Four overtimes later and Alabama had the win when John Metchie got open on the left side and Young found him for the catch, that coming after Auburn’s T.J. Finley had a pass intended for Shedrick Jackson in the back on the end zone broken up by Kool-Aid McKinstry on the Tigers’ try from the 3.
Auburn will look at this as an opportunity that got away. The Tigers were oh-so close to pulling off what would have been one of the biggest upsets in Iron Bowl history.
Alabama wouldn’t let it happen, showing its poise and fight in the most difficult of environments.
That tells you a lot about the make-up of this Crimson Tide football team.
Even in defeat, the fight by Auburn tells you a lot about that team as well.
In what was an old-fashioned battle to the end – kind of like those defensive SEC battles of old – I bet Cecil and Charles would have enjoyed writing about this one.
It was great finish in yet another chapter of this storied rivalry.