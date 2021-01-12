JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Penciling in Alabama as No. 1 was the easy part

In the most unusual of seasons, a 4-6 Texas Tech team appeared in the No. 5 slot for a brief time on one of the final Associated Press Top 25 ballots.

It was an accident, of course. The voter – one of 61 across the country – meant to type in Texas A&M when he submitted his listings electronically. It was later corrected after someone on Twitter made note of the mistake.

In no surprise, however, Alabama was the unanimous selection for No. 1 after slapping around Ohio State on Monday night in the same sort of fashion it did the other 12 opponents on its schedule.

Voters were asked to submit their ballots within an hour after the national championship game concluded, and I confidently placed Alabama as the top choice when listing my Top 25 before the game began. After the first half of play, there would be no need to worry about changing anything.

In the official rankings released in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Ohio State came in second, followed by Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

For the final time this football season, here are my choices.

