JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Penciling in Alabama as No. 1 was the easy part

In the most unusual of seasons, a 4-6 Texas Tech team appeared in the No. 5 slot for a brief time on one of the final Associated Press Top 25 ballots.
It was an accident, of course. The voter – one of 61 across the country – meant to type in Texas A&M when he submitted his listings electronically. It was later corrected after someone on Twitter made note of the mistake.
In no surprise, however, Alabama was the unanimous selection for No. 1 after slapping around Ohio State on Monday night in the same sort of fashion it did the other 12 opponents on its schedule.
Voters were asked to submit their ballots within an hour after the national championship game concluded, and I confidently placed Alabama as the top choice when listing my Top 25 before the game began. After the first half of play, there would be no need to worry about changing anything.
In the official rankings released in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Ohio State came in second, followed by Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.
For the final time this football season, here are my choices.
My Top 5: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Sooners strong run of eight straight wins to end the season was enough for me to rank them above the Fighting Irish.
Rounding out Top 10: Notre Dame, Georgia, Cincinnati, BYU and Northwestern, which finished off a strong season with the bowl win over Auburn.
The next 5: Iowa State, Florida, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette. This was probably my hardest group to rank. The Gators’ nosedive to end the season made it hard to figure out where they belonged in the poll.
Just behind: Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma State. The bowl loss to Ole Miss by Indiana really shows how strong the SEC is compared to the rest of the country.
The final 5: Southern Cal, Miami, Ball State, San Jose State and Appalachian State, which received 41 total votes but came up just short of making the final AP rankings.
In and out: I brought in Ball State and App State and dropped N.C. State and Oregon from my rankings before the bowl games.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia, Cincinnati, BYU, Northwestern, Iowa State, Florida, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Miami, Ball State, San Jose State and Appalachian State.
AP Top 25: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Northwestern, BYU, Indiana, Florida, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, Iowa, Liberty, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Miami, Ball State, San Jose State and Buffalo.
