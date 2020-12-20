JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Texas A&M got my No. 4 ranking

The final AP Top 25 poll before the bowl games was released on Sunday and it mirrored the College Football Playoff standings announced several hours later.

Alabama remains the unanimous No. 1, but Clemson now resides at No. 2 followed by Ohio State and Notre Dame. I slotted Texas A&M into the No. 4 spot above Notre Dame when submitting my ballot on Saturday night.

Had Cincinnati routed Tulsa on Saturday, it would have been tempting to move the Bearcats into the No. 4 slot with their undefeated record. Instead, it took a field goal as time expired for Cincinnati to pull out the victory, which completely took the Bearcats out of the Top 4 conversation.

The final AP rankings will be released after the national championship game on Jan. 11.

My Top 5: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. The whipping the Tigers inflicted on the Fighting Irish was enough for me to move the Aggies into the No. 4 position. In my opinion, the Aggies deserved the nod due to having faced tougher competition throughout the season.

Rounding out Top 10: Cincinnati, Indiana, Oklahoma, Florida and Coastal Carolina. Kudos to Oklahoma for its late-season surge after starting the season so weak.