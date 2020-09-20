Jon Johnson selections for this week's AP Top 25 poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just call this poll the calm before the storm.

Things will get chaotic this coming weekend when Big Ten teams are allowed back on the ballots for the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and the SEC kicks off its season as well. As for this week, there were few changes to my rankings submitted on Saturday night.

My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida in the same order as a week ago – the Tigers being the only one of the bunch which played a game on Saturday.

Rounding out Top 10: Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Auburn and Texas. I’ve got Oklahoma State ranked much higher than where it lands in the AP poll, and the Cowboys didn’t make my selection looked too good much of the day Saturday in having to rally past Tulsa. For the time being, however, I’m leaving them in the same slot they occupied a week ago.

The next 5: Texas A&M, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Miami. The Hurricanes, No. 18 on my list a week ago, move up to No. 15 after beating Louisville.

Just behind: UCF, Va. Tech, Memphis, Kentucky and Louisiana-LaFayette, which had got behind early before rallying and eventually winning at Georgia State in overtime.