Jon Johnson selections for this week's AP Top 25 poll

Just call this poll the calm before the storm.
Things will get chaotic this coming weekend when Big Ten teams are allowed back on the ballots for the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and the SEC kicks off its season as well. As for this week, there were few changes to my rankings submitted on Saturday night.
My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida in the same order as a week ago – the Tigers being the only one of the bunch which played a game on Saturday.
Rounding out Top 10: Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Auburn and Texas. I’ve got Oklahoma State ranked much higher than where it lands in the AP poll, and the Cowboys didn’t make my selection looked too good much of the day Saturday in having to rally past Tulsa. For the time being, however, I’m leaving them in the same slot they occupied a week ago.
The next 5: Texas A&M, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Miami. The Hurricanes, No. 18 on my list a week ago, move up to No. 15 after beating Louisville.
Just behind: UCF, Va. Tech, Memphis, Kentucky and Louisiana-LaFayette, which had got behind early before rallying and eventually winning at Georgia State in overtime.
The final 5: Baylor, BYU, Pitt, Army and SMU. Marshall got enough votes to be ranked No. 25 in the AP poll after beating Appalachian State, but I brought in 2-0 SMU instead.
In and out: App State and Louisville are out of my rankings, while Army and SMU slide in.
Jon’s Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Miami, UCF, Va. Tech, Memphis, Kentucky, Louisiana-Lafayette, Baylor, BYU, Pitt, Army, SMU.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, Auburn, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Miami, UCF, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Memphis, BYU, Louisiana-Lafayette, Va. Tech, Pitt, Army, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall.
