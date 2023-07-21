Kerry Goode still draws a crowd, though these days it isn’t defenders trying to tackle him, but instead people showing their support for the former Alabama running back of the mid-1980s who was diagnosed with ALS eight years ago.

“It does my heart good, man, that they think enough of me to come out and support this function,” Goode said. “I’m very appreciative of it and also with what they do with my foundation.”

The 2nd Annual K7 Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament was held Friday at Highland Oaks in Dothan as many former Alabama and Auburn football players took part in the event to help raise awareness for ALS and the Goode Foundation for ALS.

Dothan native Keven Jackson, the former Northview and Alabama (1995-96) standout safety, began the K7 Foundation last year – the K standing for Keven and 7 being his college jersey number – and decided to raise funds to benefit families and patients of Lou Gehrig’s Disease, more commonly referred to as ALS.

There were 28 golf teams in the tournament, which involved the former players and the general public. Many of them took part in a meet and greet Thursday night at Buffalo Wild Wings and will participate in a football camp in Rehobeth on Saturday.

“It’s a blessing that they all came out and supported it and we had a great turnout last night at Buffalo Wild Wings … everybody came together for one common cause,” Jackson said. “It’s been great to work so hard and see all of it come together and see a lot of smiling faces.”

Jackson recently met with a local man who was diagnosed with the disease.

“Mr. Walker from Ashford,” Jackson said of his new acquaintance. “A guy came up with me one day and said I have a friend of mine that was diagnosed with ALS. I went down to Ashford and sat with him and his family for a little bit and met him and told him I was going to donate some money for him too … for his situation.”

Jackson said learning more about ALS has impacted his life.

“It could be me … you never know,” Jackson said. “You’ve got these guys like Kerry who was doing fine and then all of the sudden you’ve got ALS. Like Mr. Walker … he was doing fine and he’s 70-something years old and now all of the sudden he’s got ALS. It just gives you another outlook on life.”

Keith Martin, another former player at Alabama who grew up in Goode’s hometown of Town Creek and now lives in Dothan, works with Jackson to host the event.

“The Wiregrass is just eager for stuff like this and they really get behind you and support you,” Martin said. “Keven does a great job of getting sponsors and getting people on board and we just put it together and try to get everybody to have a good time.”

While the former athletes taking part mostly represented Alabama, there were also past Auburn players present.

“I’ve got a lot of Auburn friends who come out and put the rivalry aside and we just have a good time,” Goode said.

Among the former Tigers were Smokey Hodge and Dothan native Alex Thomas.

“Knowing KG (Kerry Goode) since we played against each other in college … once I found out he had ALS, I’ve been on board supporting him,” said Hodge, an Auburn linebacker in the late 1980s. “It’s an honor for me to be here to help raise money for this cause.”

Thomas, who now lives in Wetumpka and was a safety for Auburn and 1991 graduate, was taking part in the event for the second straight year.

“When Keven called me and asked me to come back, it was a no-brainer,” Thomas said. “I didn’t play against Kerry, but I watched him when I was in high school. It’s just a great cause and there was no way I was not going to be here.”

Granison Wagstaff, a 1994 graduate of Enterprise High School who played at Alabama as a linebacker, enjoys getting to see former players as part of the event.

“I know guys who played from all different schools, not just Bama guys,” Wagstaff said. “Once they found out you were in the SEC, it’s all a connection and we always want to help each other at the end of the day. It’s a blast because we don’t get to see each other that often.”

Geneva native Siran Stacy, an Alabama running back from 1989-91, also returned to the Wiregrass for the second year in a row. Stacy now lives in Nashville and is a motivational speaker.

“Keven Jackson is having an impact in this community and I want to support that,” Stacy said. “I’m thankful for all he is doing and all of the people who are circling around him. If I get the opportunity to be an asset to something along those lines, then I’m going to take it.”

Chris Goode, who was a defensive back at Alabama and later drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1987, has watched his brother battle the disease.

“It’s hard, you know?” Chris said. “I tell a lot of my friends who are going through little things, ‘Think about Kerry … he can’t move.’ You can’t think about little things here or there.”