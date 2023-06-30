The second annual K7 Foundation Gridiron Golf Tournament will bring lots of former Alabama and Auburn players to Dothan on July 21 to raise money for ALS research and now area football players will have a chance to benefit as well the following day.

Two football camps will be held at Rehobeth High School on July 22 – one for ages 7 through 12 and another for those in grades 9 through 12 – and some ex-Alabama and Auburn football stars along with local high school football coaches will work the event.

The K7 Foundation is the brainchild of Dothan native and former Alabama football star Keven Jackson – The K standing for Keven and 7 being his college jersey number. He held the first Gridiron Golf Tournament at Highland Oaks last year to raise funds to benefit families and patients of Lou Gehrig’s Disease, more commonly referred to as ALS. Jackson is friends with Kerry Goode, another former Alabama player who has the disease, and decided to direct part of the funds from the golf tournament to the Goode Foundation for ALS.

Keith Martin, another former Alabama football player who now lives in Dothan but is from Goode’s hometown of Town Creek and is friends with the Goode family, is also part of the K7 Foundation and is overseeing the football camp.

“We’re really wanting to give these kids an opportunity to get some high-level instruction in maybe some things they may not have time to work on during a prep week … little-bitty tips that may help them,” Martin said. “And head to head competition – one on one drills between offensive and defensive linemen, running backs and linebackers, tight ends and safeties … things like that just to see how you stand up and see how you want to compete.”

There is an all-star lineup of instructors expected, from former NFL players, to ex-college standouts and current high school coaches. Several college coaches are expected to be in attendance to view the campers.

“We want all the Wiregrass kids to come out and get some different coaching,” Martin said. “There are players who just want to give back and that’s what we’re bringing here. Like Smokey Hodge, for example, is coming and he was an All-SEC linebacker at Auburn. But Smokey was also a linebacker coach at UAB. John Whitcomb played quarterback at UAB and Southern Miss. We’re trying to bring in some of those guys.

“LaBrian Stewart (Abbeville head coach) is going to be there to work with centers. He played at Tuskegee and is real good with the centers. Edgar Walker, who was my roommate at Alabama, is going to be working strictly with defensive ends. Things like hand placement, what’s your read, how is the offensive line coming to attack you?

“Todd Boland, who played at Auburn, is a part of this. We’re bringing all these guys to really work specific drills … break these guys up from quarterback, to running back.

“Ronald McKinnon, who was Mr. everything at Elba, won the Harlon Hill at UNA and played 10 years in the league … he’s at Miles College (assistant coach) now and he’s coming down.”

Martin believes the charity golf tournament at Highland Oaks involving the former football stars in combination with the camp is something the area has needed for a long time.

“Keven wanted to do this foundation and really start something in the Wiregrass,” Martin said. “In all reality, the Wiregrass is underserved when it comes to things like this … bringing guys back and really doing stuff in the community.

“You go to places like Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile … they’ve got these things all the times. We just don’t have that in the Wiregrass and that’s kind of what we’re trying to do with the foundation. We started it to help Kerry Goode with everything.

“It’s just going to open some doors for some of these kids, hopefully, that want to play but don’t really know how to get recruited. There’s a lot of good players that get overlooked.

“What we’re hoping as a foundation is that we bring some kind of benefit to the kids … they get something out of it and we can build on it and kind of take it in different directions if need be.”

The camp for the younger players will be held from 9 a.m. until noon with registration starting at 8 a.m. Registration for the high school athletes will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with the camp beginning immediately after.

“The afternoon is going to be more like a combine camp like colleges do,” Martin said. “We’re going to do 40-yard dash, we’re going to do the broad jump, one-on-ones along with some instructional periods to work group specific stuff and let the coaches evaluate them.

“We’re trying to do something to get more, you know, Division II, I-AA, NAIA, Div. III schools to come to the Wiregrass and see the kids. We’re like a week before fall camp starts for the colleges. Sometimes the last thing seen is the first thing you remember."

Martin wants the parents of the campers to feel involved.

“We’re going to have a place for parents to kind of stand on the field and film, one parent at a time,” Martin said. “We’re going to try and open it up and make it as user friendly for everybody.

“We want them to hear what the coaches are saying. We’re going to have coaches from around the area. You’re (players) going to have one on one time to ask them whatever you want to ask them.”

Pre-registration is encouraged, but athletes can also register the day of the camp. To register in advance, go to the website wiregrassfootball.com or contact Martin at (334) 685-0282, Jackson at (334) 714-9905 or Rehobeth football coach Toby Greene at (334) 449-2093.