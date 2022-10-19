Kentucky favored to win 50th SEC regular-season crown; Auburn fourth, Bama fifth in poll

BIRMINGHAM — Kentucky is the favorite to win its 50th Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.

The Wildcats, who open the season ranked fourth, were followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama in voting by a panel of SEC and national media members. The results, without vote totals, were released Wednesday at the league's media day.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year, was picked to win the conference honor again. The other first-team picks were Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., Florida’s Colin Castleton, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler and Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi.

“We have more veterans than I’ve had in a long time, and those veterans are speeding up practice,” Wildcats coach John Calipari said. “Like, we’re doing more than we normally would do in the first couple weeks because we’ve been there, plus the Bahamas, that trip (over the summer) helped us.”

The Wildcats' last regular-season title came in 2020, when the postseason wasn't held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LSU and Tennessee are tied for a distant second-place with 11 SEC regular-season championships.

Auburn picked for fourth-place finish

After winning the conference title a season ago, the road ahead appears somewhat tougher for Auburn men's basketball this season.

The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference by media ahead of this year's SEC Media Days. Ahead of Auburn are Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee, with the Wildcats predicted to win the league.

Auburn also has no representatives among preseason superlatives. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, who won national player of the year a season ago, was predicted to win SEC Player of the Year. The league's two All-SEC teams are comprised of 10 players from Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Florida.

Last year, Auburn was predicted to finish fifth in the SEC behind Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. It's lone nominee for an All-SEC preseason nod was eventual first-round pick Jabari Smith, who was on the All-SEC second team.

“I got a ton of Lou Holtz in me,” Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl said of the Tigers' top-15 preseason expectations Tuesday. “I’m way better as the underdog. I’m way better when you’re going to pick us 4-14, right? Which was back in 2018. So that’s just not going to change.”

Tide places two on second team

Alabama men's basketball players Brandon Miller and Jahvon Quinerly were selected to the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the league office announced Wednesday. In addition, the Crimson Tide was picked to finish fifth in the league in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

Miller and Quinerly were joined on the second team by LSU's KJ Williams, and Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Ziegler.

New coaches

Six SEC programs turned to new coaches during the offseason, most of them arriving with terrific track records at lower levels. The exception: Mike White went from Florida to Georgia.

The Gators replaced him with 37-year-old Todd Golden, fresh from leading San Francisco to its first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998. LSU hired Matt McMahon from Murray State, Missouri turned to Dennis Gates (Cleveland State), Mississippi State hired Chris Jans from New Mexico State and South Carolina brought in Lamont Paris from Chattanooga.

- The Associated Press, Opelika-Auburn News and University of Alabama contributed to this story