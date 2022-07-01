Keven Jackson to host charity golf tourney involving former Bama and AU players

Keven Jackson now regularly hits golf balls instead of football players and he’s got a bunch of former Alabama and Auburn standouts coming to Dothan on Aug. 5 for a worthy cause to kick off the first Gridiron Golf Tournament at Highland Oaks in Dothan.

Jackson, the former Northview star and University of Alabama All-American defensive back, recently formed the K7Foundation - K standing for Keven and 7 being his college number. The tournament will be his first event with funds raised to benefit the families and patients of Lou Gehrig’s Disease, more commonly referred to as ALS.

“People were saying I was a role model, so I told myself I needed to do something to bring something back to my community that stands for Keven Jackson,” he said. “I think this here will get a lot of people on board. It’s all about helping individuals or a group of people. This year it’s ALS and next year it may be something else that we see the need to focus on.”

Jackson has become friends with Kerry Goode, a former Alabama standout who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015 and continues to battle the disease. Part of the proceeds raised from the golf tournament will go to the Goode Foundation for ALS.

When Jackson and Keith Martin, a former player at Alabama who grew up in Goode’s hometown of Town Creek and now lives in Dothan, were discussing where the proceeds from the first event should go, it was decided by both the Goode Foundation would be a worthy cause. Jackson and Martin are combining to host the event.

“I felt like it would be a good thing because of a teammate in need,” Jackson said of Goode. “I’ve met Kerry plenty of times and have been to several golf tournaments for his foundation.

“He’s in a wheelchair and can’t walk and can’t talk …he uses a computer to communicate," Jackson said. "He still goes a lot of places and says he will come to this. He said, ‘If I’m alive Keven, I’m going to be there.’”

The list of former players who have committed to play in the tournament is impressive.

Among those who played football at Alabama along with Jackson and Martin include: Wesley Britt, Jake Coker, Marvin Constant, Tony Dixon, Sherman Williams, Bobby Humphrey, Antonio Langham, David Palmer and Tyrone Prothro.

Those representing Auburn include: Joe Cribbs, Smokey Hodge and Dothan native Alex Thomas. Other possibilities Jackson has reached out to include Aundray Bruce and Jason Campbell.

Jackson recently met former NFL and MLB standout Brian Jordan during a golf tournament and there is a strong possibility Jordan will be included as well.

The night before the Friday golf tournament, there will be a meet and greet with the players that fans can attend at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“They can come hang out and get to know the players and ask questions,” Jackson said. “We’ll be sitting around and just having a good time.”

The golf tournament will be a 4-man scramble format with an entry fee of $125 per player. There are also a variety of sponsorships available. Those interested in entering the tournament or being a sponsor can contact Jackson at 334-714-9905 or Martin at 334-685-0282.

Jackson, who is employed by Great Southern Wood Preserving based in Abbeville and has made many connections through the Jimmy Rane Foundation Banquet and Charity Golf Tournament held each year featuring prominent athletes and coaches, is already thinking of ways to build on future tournaments.

“I want to have a banquet the night before with a guest speaker to talk about their lives and road to success,” Jackson said of looking down the road. “I want to reach out to the kids at the high school and middle school level, and I want to bring people in to go around to those schools and make a big deal about it.”