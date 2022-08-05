Keven Jackson's K7Foundation brings together former players in support of Kerry Goode

Kerry Goode, who has battled ALS for seven years, was helped out of the van in a wheelchair moments before the first Gridiron Golf Tournament at Highland Oaks Friday as part of the newly formed K7Foundation initiated by Dothan native and former University of Alabama football great Keven Jackson.

“I like to lay eyes on the people that are showing me love and supporting me,” Goode said. “Every time I get an opportunity, I try to get out and live life just like I would at any other time.

“Having all of these guys show up and participate in this tournament and show their love is very much appreciated by me and my family.”

Jackson has become friends with Goode, a former Alabama running back in the mid-1980s and NFL player with the Tampa Bay Bucs who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015. Part of the proceeds raised from the KJFoundation golf tournament - K standing for Keven and 7 being his college number - will go to the Goode Foundation for ALS.

When Jackson, a star safety for the Tide (1995-1996), and Keith Martin, a former player at Alabama who grew up in Goode’s hometown of Town Creek and now lives in Dothan, were discussing where the proceeds from the first event should go, it was decided by both the Goode Foundation would be a worthy cause. Jackson and Martin combined to host the event.

Many former Alabama and Auburn players participated in the tournament along with a meet and greet session on Thursday night at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Jackson was thrilled that Goode was able to attend both events.

“I called him and asked him to come to the event and he’s here,” Jackson said. “He could have told me he wasn’t feeling good, he was sick and everything, but he’s here just like everybody else in good spirits and good to go.

“I enjoy seeing everybody come together for Kerry. That’s what it’s about … raising money for him and getting everybody together here in Dothan to fellowship.”

Three of the former Alabama greats taking part in the event all have non-profit organizations themselves and have spent time after their football careers trying to make a difference in the lives of others.

Among them is Geneva native Siran Stacy, the former Alabama running back from 1989-1991 who now lives near Nashville and is a motivational speaker

“First of all, Kerry Goode is a friend and I’ve been close to his family for years,” Stacy said. “When his illness struck him, it’s like he’s one of us … because we’re family. I want to support him any way I can. And I know Keven Jackson and Keith Martin, and I want to support them.”

Stacy has a Christian-based ministry and is always willing to share with others.

“I’ll be 54 tomorrow (Saturday) and I can look back over my life and honestly see where God has been faithful to me,” Stacy said. “He saved me when I couldn’t save myself.”

Former Alabama star David Palmer, known as “The Deuce” for his jersey No. 2, was a wide receiver who also took some snaps under center for the Crimson Tide and was a tremendous punt returner. He was an All-American and was third in the Heisman Trophy voting as a junior in 1993 before spending seven years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

Palmer and another former Alabama star running back, Sherman Williams, started a non-profit called the Palmer Williams Group in 2011, created to help disadvantaged children.

“It is more fulfilling than playing sports, helping out the kids who really need the help and don’t have a father figure in the house,” Palmer said. “It would have probably been nice for me to have someone to sit down and tell me when I was a kid.”

Palmer, who was in and out of trouble during his college days, credits his coach at Alabama, Gene Stallings, for giving him a chance.

“Gene Stallings knew I had three kids before I came to Alabama, so he just felt like it would ruin my life if he kicked me off the team,” Palmer said. “I owe him my career. He saved my career.”

Williams, a running back of the 1992 Alabama national championship team and part of the 1996 Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys, spent 15 years in prison after being found guilty of marijuana charges and pleading guilty to a counterfeiting charge in 2000.

Like Palmer and Stacy, he’s now dedicating is life to helping others and encouraging those like Jackson to become involved in their community in a positive way.

“I try to encourage more people who played professional sports who went to the University of Alabama to build foundations like ours … who work with children, who work with the community,” Williams said.

“What Keven is starting is going to be a benefit to the community, because you are only as good as the people that you help. How did you help the next person?”