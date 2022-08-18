 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Key 2023 recruits could reshape Alabama’s defensive line

  Updated
Alabama has secured four position groups with its 2023 class: Secondary, offensive line, quarterback and running backs. The majority of its 20 verbal commitments fall in there and little is expected to be added between now and the December signing period. There’s one group, however, that’s a clear focus in the interim.

After six defensive line and EDGE signees in 2021 and five in last season’s recruiting class, the Tide have just two in the current cycle. While Hewitt-Trussville’s Hunter Osborne and Eufaula’s Yhonzae Pierre flash with potential, it would be unlike Nick Saban and company to not look for more run-stuffing and pass-rushing options, both in-state and nationally. Outside of Alabama, coaches received a flood of good news.

On Wednesday night, one of the country’s best EDGE players reopened his recruitment as Keon Keeley decommitted from Notre Dame. A Fighting Irish pledge in 2021, a shuffled coaching staff led to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman seeing what happens when Saban identifies a key target: Multiple visits to Tuscaloosa; strong relationships through multiple coaches, in this case, Coleman Hutzler, Holmon Wiggins and Saban, himself; and an official visit date set (Oct. 8).

On3 and 247Sports have logged predictions for Keeley to head to Tuscaloosa, which would be the Tide’s highest-rated pass-rushing signee since Dallas Turner (No. 9 overall on 247′s composite rankings) two years ago. Keeley, from Berkeley (Fla.) Prep, is seventh overall at 6-foot-6, 242-pounds. While the Tide waits on the back half of that flip — and on Texas four-star linebacker Jordan Renaud, committing on Sept. 19 between UA and Oklahoma — another target will likely join the fold.

Edric Hill, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman from North Kansas City (Mo.) High, is announcing his decision on Monday at 6 p.m. and is also linked to Alabama. He’s the 27th-ranked defensive lineman and comes from a Hornets’ program that’s produced four Division-I linemen in four years under head coach Leon Douglas.

“You knew he would definitely be that big-time level of what college football would want, especially in an interior defensive lineman,” Douglas said. “He has great athleticism for a guy that big. He’s done a good job of making the most of every opportunity he’s afforded.”

The three uncommitted top players in Alabama happen to be defensive linemen in Carver-Montgomery’s duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw and recent Penn State-decommit Tomarion Parker (Central-Phenix City).

The losses of Thompson’s Peter Woods to Clemson and Gardendale’s Kelby Collins to Florida also show that, in a crowded field, opposing coaches have been able to convince high schoolers that Alabama may opt to look elsewhere.

