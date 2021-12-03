Keys for Alabama offense against Georgia defense

“Alabama’s got guys that if they can get them in space, they can still be dangerous,” Cubelic said. “I don’t think they have faced a collective group of linebackers that runs like this group does, though.”

Even quick throws and screens, Cubelic said, will be more difficult against Georgia.

Make good personnel decisions

Alabama isn’t likely to make any drastic changes as to who starts on the offensive line. If there was someone else available who the coaches saw as a significantly better option, those changes would have likely been made by now.

However, there are a few choices to be made at right tackle and center, which are somewhat related.

Center Darrian Dalcourt had to exit the Auburn game because of a nagging ankle injury. Seth McLaughlin replaced him with Chris Owens already in the game at right tackle. Alabama had inserted Owens in place of Damieon George.

“Chris coming in at right tackle against Auburn, he actually did some nice things,” Cubelic said. “A little bit better than Damieon George had done in that game, so (Owens) might be needed at right tackle.”