Landon Dickerson can play multiple positions across Alabama offensive front

Part of that role is created by UA’s extensive offensive line depth. Chris Owens and Darrian Dalcourt are solid centers, and Owens can play tackle if needed. Tommy Brown and Pierce Quick can play guard and tackle, in addition to Amari Kight and Javion Cohen at tackle. None have starting roles, giving UA more than enough options at all five positions to find a capable replacement.

It allows UA to create a hierarchy of its backup and reserve offensive linemen, allowing it to get its best healthy five on the field regardless of position. In the case of Brown’s injury, UA saw Owens as a better option than any of its backup guards. So it inserted Owens at center and moved Dickerson to the position of need.

The ability to play multiple positions is one thing that made Dickerson attractive to UA when he transferred from Florida State before last season. Since enrolling Dickerson, they have found he means much more than the luxury of personnel options.

“He does a great job out there leading practice when we don’t have any juice,” quarterback Mac Jones said. “He kind of makes football fun. Sometimes when you get into these long days, it’s like, we have this, we have that.

"But Landon always has a positive attitude and obviously he’s a great player. You can see that on the field. He’s constantly knocking people down. Our whole offensive line feeds off that.”