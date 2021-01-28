Late home games, marquee neutral-site game highlight Alabama 2021 schedule

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama's 2021 football schedule includes consecutive road games in early October, four home games in its final five and the typical marquee neutral-site, non-conference game to start the season.

Here are some takeaways from the schedule, released on SEC Network on Wednesday afternoon:

Home sweet home

Four of Alabama's last five games of the season are at home, and many of them in favorable matchups against Tennessee, New Mexico State and Arkansas. The lone outlier is LSU, a team that is likely to rebound from 2020, but to what degree remains to be seen.

Making the trip to Auburn for Bryan Harsin's first Iron Bowl as Tigers’ coach will end the regular season, but UA will have experienced the benefits of home cooking for quite a while before that trip.

Quick tests

Alabama's first three weeks include a neutral-site game against Miami, whose three losses of 2020 came to top-25 competition, and a rematch of the SEC Championship Game with Florida two weeks later, that game in Gainesville.