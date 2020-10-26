Little changed in Tide play calling after loss of Waddle

TUSCALOOSA --- When Alabama lost Jaylen Waddle for the game, and then the season, on the opening kickoff against Tennessee this past Saturday, it was losing the SEC’s leader in receiving yards and the only player in the league with two catches of 70 yards or more.

Alabama made no discernible play calling adjustments to compensate for his absence.

Waddle’s electric playmaking ability gave UA offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian reason to use him in a variety of ways, both to create ways to give him the ball and use him as a decoy for other offensive weapons. In Waddle’s absence, the Crimson Tide did all of those things with Slade Bolden, producing an offensive game that looked very similar to its first four as it beat Tennessee 48-17 on Saturday.

“Completely confident when Slade came into the game,” wide receiver John Metchie III said. “Slade had a great performance, he came in and did a good job like everybody else.”

Bolden had six catches for 94 yards, and did it in a way reminiscent of Waddle.

Bolden’s second catch — his longest gain, of 30 yards — came on a crossing route that Waddle used frequently.