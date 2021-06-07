Local gofers Calum Masters and Thomas Ponder come up short in U.S. Open qualifier

A couple of former Providence Christian standout golfers came up short of qualifying for the 121st U.S. Open Championship to be held later this month at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Competing in a final qualifier on Monday at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta, Thomas Ponder shot a first round 2-over-par 74 and a second round 1-under 71 for a 145 total, while Calum Masters shot a first round 1-over 73 and a second round 3-under 69 for a 142 total.
Qualifying for the final spots in the U.S. Open field to be held June 17-20 took place in nine sites across eight states on Monday, with each competitor playing 36 holes.
Ponder, who recently completed his second season as a golfer for the University of Alabama, was competing as an amateur. Masters, who turned pro last summer, previously played on the college level at both Troy University and the University of Georgia.
For Masters, second round birdies on 3, 4, 5, 10, 14 and 18 helped him to the 3-under finish, though bogeys on 9, 16 and 17 kept it from being an even lower score.
During his first round 1-over, Masters had birdies on 10 and 11, but bogeys on 3, 12 and 16.
Masters recently won for the second time as a professional by taking first place in the Dothan Pro Classic at the Dothan Country Club as part of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour.
Ponder was in line for an even stronger finish in the second round before a double-bogey on No. 18. He had birdies on hole Nos. 2, 6, 7, 11 and 12, but bogeys on 3 and 5 before the double-bogey to end the round.
On his first round, Ponder had birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 8, with bogeys on 3, 5, 10, 15 and 16.
Ponder was recently named to the 26-man PING All-Region team for the Southeast and was an All-SEC second team selection after this past season.
