Local golfers Calum Masters and Thomas Ponder come up short in U.S. Open qualifier

A couple of former Providence Christian standout golfers came up short of qualifying for the 121st U.S. Open Championship to be held later this month at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Competing in a final qualifier on Monday at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta, Thomas Ponder shot a first round 2-over-par 74 and a second round 1-under 71 for a 145 total, while Calum Masters shot a first round 1-over 73 and a second round 3-under 69 for a 142 total.

Qualifying for the final spots in the U.S. Open field to be held June 17-20 took place in nine sites across eight states on Monday, with each competitor playing 36 holes.

Ponder, who recently completed his second season as a golfer for the University of Alabama, was competing as an amateur. Masters, who turned pro last summer, previously played on the college level at both Troy University and the University of Georgia.

For Masters, second round birdies on 3, 4, 5, 10, 14 and 18 helped him to the 3-under finish, though bogeys on 9, 16 and 17 kept it from being an even lower score.

During his first round 1-over, Masters had birdies on 10 and 11, but bogeys on 3, 12 and 16.