Loss of Dickerson a blow for Tide

TUSCALOOSA — When Alabama lost Landon Dickerson to what Nick Saban called a, “pretty serious,” knee injury, it lost more than a Remington Trophy finalist. It lost more than the center of its Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line.

In some ways, it was losing the competitive soul of its team. It was losing the gasoline that livened its fire.

Should Dickerson miss all of Alabama’s College Football Playoff run, as is the expectation, the Crimson Tide will have a competent replacement in Chris Owens, who started four games at center last year and played several others as a tight end in specialty packages. What it will not have is the competitive fire and antics that made him both invaluable to his teammates and well-liked within UA’s fan base.

“That guy will put his whole life on the line for Alabama football, and if he could he’d play as soon as he can for us because he just wants to be back, but obviously the injuries are the injuries,” Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said.

“I mean it sucked to see that, but you saw just in that little moment there with our whole team kind of going out and just saying ‘We’re with you man. Prayers up.’ It’s definitely devastating to lose him, but at the same time he brought a whole other energy to our offense, and we just got to carry that on.”