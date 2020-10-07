Mac Jones maturing as Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback

The interception he threw against Texas A&M was one a previous version of Mac Jones would have taken differently.

The play was ruined by an edge blitz coming in the path of his check down option. Jones could have thrown it at the defender’s feet, or possibly evaded the rush long enough for a drag route in front of him to create separation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones watched as the Aggies scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass on the next play. His lone throw on UA’s ensuing three-and-out was an incompletion on third-and-2.

At the start of the next possession, Jones stepped up in the pocket to avoid a perimeter pass rush and calmly delivered a ball over the middle to Jaylen Waddle for a 17-yard gain.

He worked his reads on the next play, finding Smith on the right sideline for a 20-yard gain. After moving the chains and getting into the red zone on a third-down quarterback sneak, Jones saw an opening for running back Najee Harris on a wheel route out of the backfield and let it go before the defense could react, moving UA to the 2-yard line and scoring on the next play.

In doing so, Jones led a seven-play, 66-yard touchdown drive all of three minutes of game time after throwing a costly interception.