Mac Jones, Tide rolls over Missouri

Harris had the first on a short plunge, and Waddle hauled in 18-yarder for the second a few minutes later. Waddle looked like he had another on the Tide's ensuing possession, but a review ruled that he hit the pylon before crossing the goal line and Harris wound up poaching the touchdown for his second of the game.

Waddle eventually got his second, too, when he hauled in a spectacular 23-yard grab in double coverage that sent Alabama into the locker room with a 28-3 lead. In fact, the only slip-up to that point for the Tide came at the end of that play, when Waddle's cleats slipped on the asphalt through the end zone and he landed on his rear.

Harris added his third touchdown on a twisting 8-yard run early in the second half, allowing Alabama coach Nick Saban to see what freshman quarterback Bryce Young and the rest of the backups could do.

COVID-19

Missouri defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison was absent because of COVID-19 and defensive quality control analyst Grant O'Brien filled the role. O'Brien also will handle those duties next weekend at Tennessee.

