Maryland tight end transferring to Alabama

Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced Tuesday morning that he is transferring to Alabama, giving the Tide its first addition through the NCAA transfer portal for 2023.

Dippre, who entered the portal Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Terrapins, had last week narrowed his finalists to Alabama and Ohio State. He visited Alabama earlier this month and was offered by the Tide, one of several Power 5 offers he received.

Dippre will not be eligible to play in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against Kansas State and had already stated he would not play for Maryland in Friday’s Mayo Bowl against NC State.

However, Alabama’s pursuit of Dippre suggests he will be the favorite to replace Cameron Latu as the Tide’s starting tight end in 2023. Latu, a fifth-year senior, has accepted an invitation to February’s Senior Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.

The other tight ends on Alabama’s roster this season have been sophomore Robbie Ouzts, who has played more of an H-back role than that of a traditional tight end, sophomore JUCO transfer Miles Kitselman and three freshmen: Amari Niblack, Danny Lewis and Elijah Brown. Alabama signed one freshman tight end, Ty Lockwood, in its 2023 freshman class.

Dippre is the first player Alabama has added through the portal this winter after it added five players before the 2022 season and two before the 2021 season. The Tide has lost 12 scholarship players to the portal since the beginning of this season, with 10 having found new schools.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Dippre is from Scranton, Pennsylvania. He played the last two seasons under Terrapins coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, catching 30 passes this season for 314 yards and three touchdowns.