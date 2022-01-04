Matchups that will decide Bama-Georgia II

The last time No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played, things could not have gone much better for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama dropped 41 points on the Bulldogs, more than double the next-highest total they have allowed this season, in the Southeastern Conference title game on Dec. 4. Bryce Young shredded Georgia’s otherwise dominant defense for 421 yards passing, essentially locking up the Heisman Trophy.

So it’s back to the drawing board for Georgia and just run it back for ‘Bama, right?

“I don’t think you do everything the same, but I also don’t think you can make a lot of changes that the players are not going to go out and be able to play and execute with confidence,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said earlier this week.

Both teams are expecting a few new wrinkles — within reason.

“They’re not going to change up and go all Arkansas on us,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “They’re not going to do that. They’re going to be Alabama. And we’re going to be Georgia. And we’re going to see who executes better.”

Arkansas was one of four SEC teams that lost to both Georgia and Alabama this season.