Media picks Tide to win SEC title; Bama leads Preseason All-SEC team with 16 honorees; Auburn lands 10

As expected, defending national champion Alabama was a runaway pick to win this year’s SEC title by media covering this week’s SEC Media Days in Hoover.
The Tide received 84 votes, well ahead of second-place pick Georgia, which had 45 votes. The two were also picked to win the SEC West and East divisions, respectively.
Five other teams received a first-place vote to the win conference crown – Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. All received one vote.
Alabama was tabbed by 130 of the 135 media casting votes to win the West and finished with 932 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and LSU with 633.
Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale
Auburn, in head coach Bryan Harsin’s first year, was picked fifth, garnering 440 points. Ole Miss was right above the Tigers in fourth with 529 points. Arkansas (241 points) and Mississippi State (217) were chosen sixth and seventh in the division below Auburn.
Georgia, behind 124 first-place votes, was selected to win the East. The Bulldogs received 923 points in voting. Defending East champion Florida was picked second with 784 points, including seven votes to win the division. Kentucky, which got two first-place votes to win the East, was third with 624 points. Missouri (555), Tennessee (362), South Carolina (355) and Vanderbilt (149) rounded out the predicted east finish.
Only eight times since 1992 has the media preseason predicted champion won the SEC Championship Game.
The media also voted on a preseason All-SEC team and the Crimson Tide dominated with 16 representatives, including eight on the first team. Six of the eight first teamers were on defense. Of the 16 overall selections for Alabama, 10 were defensive players.
Georgia and Auburn had 10 members selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while Texas A&M had seven.
Alabama first-team selections included all three first-team linebackers – Henry To’o To’o, Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr., plus two defensive backs in Josh Jobe and Malachi Moore. Lineman Phidarian Mathis was the other defensive first-team honoree. The other first teamers for Bama were wide receiver John Metchie III and offensive lineman Evan Neal.
Earning second-team nods for Alabama were lineman LaBryan Ray and defensive back Jordan Battle on defense, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. on offense and kicker Will Reichard on special teams.
The third-team Tide players were defensive lineman DJ Dale, linebacker Christopher Allen and running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Auburn had two first-team honorees in running back Tank Bigsby and center Nick Brahms. The Tigers had three second teamers in linebacker Zakoby McClain, defensive back Smoke Monday and Bigsby as an all-purpose player. Third-team selections for Auburn were quarterback Bo Nix, defensive lineman Derrick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, defensive back Roger McCreary and kicker Andres Carlson.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
EASTERN DIVISION
Georgia (124) 923
Florida (7) 784
Kentucky (2) 624
Missouri 555
Tennessee 362
South Carolina (1) 355
Vanderbilt 149
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama (130) 932
Texas A&M (1) 760
LSU (1) 633
Ole Miss (1) 529
Auburn 440
Arkansas (1) 241
Mississippi State 217
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama (84) 84
Georgia (45) 45
Ole Miss (1) 1
Texas A&M (1) 1
Florida (1) 1
Kentucky (1) 1
South Carolina (1) 1
2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
QB - JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
QB - Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-Team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-Team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie
