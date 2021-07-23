 Skip to main content
Media picks Tide to win SEC title; Bama leads Preseason All-SEC team with 16 honorees; Auburn lands 10
Media picks Tide to win SEC title; Bama leads Preseason All-SEC team with 16 honorees; Auburn lands 10

As expected, defending national champion Alabama was a runaway pick to win this year’s SEC title by media covering this week’s SEC Media Days in Hoover.

The Tide received 84 votes, well ahead of second-place pick Georgia, which had 45 votes. The two were also picked to win the SEC West and East divisions, respectively.

Five other teams received a first-place vote to the win conference crown – Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. All received one vote.

Alabama was tabbed by 130 of the 135 media casting votes to win the West and finished with 932 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and LSU with 633.

Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale

Auburn, in head coach Bryan Harsin’s first year, was picked fifth, garnering 440 points. Ole Miss was right above the Tigers in fourth with 529 points. Arkansas (241 points) and Mississippi State (217) were chosen sixth and seventh in the division below Auburn.

Georgia, behind 124 first-place votes, was selected to win the East. The Bulldogs received 923 points in voting. Defending East champion Florida was picked second with 784 points, including seven votes to win the division. Kentucky, which got two first-place votes to win the East, was third with 624 points. Missouri (555), Tennessee (362), South Carolina (355) and Vanderbilt (149) rounded out the predicted east finish.

Only eight times since 1992 has the media preseason predicted champion won the SEC Championship Game.

The media also voted on a preseason All-SEC team and the Crimson Tide dominated with 16 representatives, including eight on the first team. Six of the eight first teamers were on defense. Of the 16 overall selections for Alabama, 10 were defensive players.

Georgia and Auburn had 10 members selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while Texas A&M had seven.

Alabama first-team selections included all three first-team linebackers – Henry To’o To’o, Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr., plus two defensive backs in Josh Jobe and Malachi Moore. Lineman Phidarian Mathis was the other defensive first-team honoree. The other first teamers for Bama were wide receiver John Metchie III and offensive lineman Evan Neal.

Earning second-team nods for Alabama were lineman LaBryan Ray and defensive back Jordan Battle on defense, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. on offense and kicker Will Reichard on special teams.

The third-team Tide players were defensive lineman DJ Dale, linebacker Christopher Allen and running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Auburn had two first-team honorees in running back Tank Bigsby and center Nick Brahms. The Tigers had three second teamers in linebacker Zakoby McClain, defensive back Smoke Monday and Bigsby as an all-purpose player. Third-team selections for Auburn were quarterback Bo Nix, defensive lineman Derrick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, defensive back Roger McCreary and kicker Andres Carlson.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (124) 923

Florida (7) 784

Kentucky (2) 624

Missouri 555

Tennessee 362

South Carolina (1) 355

Vanderbilt 149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (130) 932

Texas A&M (1) 760

LSU (1) 633

Ole Miss (1) 529

Auburn 440

Arkansas (1) 241

Mississippi State 217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama (84) 84

Georgia (45) 45

Ole Miss (1) 1

Texas A&M (1) 1

Florida (1) 1

Kentucky (1) 1

South Carolina (1) 1

2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second-Team

QB - JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

QB - Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

DAVID MUNDEE

dmundee@dothaneagle.com

