Media picks Tide to win SEC title; Bama leads Preseason All-SEC team with 16 honorees; Auburn lands 10

Georgia, behind 124 first-place votes, was selected to win the East. The Bulldogs received 923 points in voting. Defending East champion Florida was picked second with 784 points, including seven votes to win the division. Kentucky, which got two first-place votes to win the East, was third with 624 points. Missouri (555), Tennessee (362), South Carolina (355) and Vanderbilt (149) rounded out the predicted east finish.

Only eight times since 1992 has the media preseason predicted champion won the SEC Championship Game.

The media also voted on a preseason All-SEC team and the Crimson Tide dominated with 16 representatives, including eight on the first team. Six of the eight first teamers were on defense. Of the 16 overall selections for Alabama, 10 were defensive players.

Georgia and Auburn had 10 members selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while Texas A&M had seven.

Alabama first-team selections included all three first-team linebackers – Henry To’o To’o, Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr., plus two defensive backs in Josh Jobe and Malachi Moore. Lineman Phidarian Mathis was the other defensive first-team honoree. The other first teamers for Bama were wide receiver John Metchie III and offensive lineman Evan Neal.