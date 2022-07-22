Media predicts Alabama to win SEC championship

ATLANTA — Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week's SEC Media Days.

Alabama beat Georgia in last year's SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the SEC East in voting released Friday.

Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes.

Voters have confidence in Georgia again ruling the SEC East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes in the division. Kentucky was picked second in the division and had four first-place votes. Tennessee was third, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Alabama received 177 first-place votes in the West. Texas A&M finished second in the voting, followed by Arkansas, Mississippi, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

The voters also selected a preseason conference team. Alabama was represented by quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor on the first-team offense selected by media.

Linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To’oTo’o and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks represented the Crimson Tide on the first-team defense.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby joined Young and Gibbs on the first-team backfield. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers also made the first-team offense.

Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon was joined by Florida's O’Cyrus Torrence, Nick Broeker of Mississippi and Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas on the first-team offensive line.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Kentucky's Will Levis were the second- and third-team quarterbacks, respectively.

Georgia had three first-team picks on defense: lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

LSU's BJ Ojulari, Auburn's Derick Hall and Tennessee's Byron Young joined Carter on the first-team defensive line. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was a first-team selection as a defensive back.

Overall, Alabama had 20 players represented on the three teams, while Auburn had six, the fifth most in the league. Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee all had eight selections on the three teams, though Georgia national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett was not one of the top three QBs selected.

Following Auburn’s six honorees were LSU and Florida (five each), Ole Miss, South Carolina and Arkansas (4 each). Kentucky (3), Missouri (2) and Mississippi State (1) rounded out the team selections. Vanderbilt did not have a player selected to any of the three teams.

- Info from this story was from the Associated Press and the Dothan Eagle.

First-team offense

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia

First-team defense

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn

DL: Byron Young, Tennessee

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

First-team special teams

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK: Will Reichard, Alabama

RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-team offense

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-team defense

DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL: Ali Gaye, LSU

DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia

Second-team special teams

P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-team offense

QB: Will Levis, Kentucky

RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama

*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Third-team defense

DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Maason Smith, LSU

DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB: Trey Dean III, Florida

DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

Third-team special teams

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

(*) Indicates a tie