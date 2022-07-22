 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media predicts Alabama to win SEC championship

Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was chosen preseason first-team All-SEC, while his Crimson Tide were voted favorites to win the league title.

 JOHN BAZEMORE, Associated Press

ATLANTA — Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week's SEC Media Days.

Alabama beat Georgia in last year's SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the SEC East in voting released Friday.

Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes.

Voters have confidence in Georgia again ruling the SEC East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes in the division. Kentucky was picked second in the division and had four first-place votes. Tennessee was third, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Alabama received 177 first-place votes in the West. Texas A&M finished second in the voting, followed by Arkansas, Mississippi, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

The voters also selected a preseason conference team. Alabama was represented by quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor on the first-team offense selected by media.

Linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To’oTo’o and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks represented the Crimson Tide on the first-team defense.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby joined Young and Gibbs on the first-team backfield. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers also made the first-team offense.

Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon was joined by Florida's O’Cyrus Torrence, Nick Broeker of Mississippi and Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas on the first-team offensive line.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Kentucky's Will Levis were the second- and third-team quarterbacks, respectively.

Georgia had three first-team picks on defense: lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

LSU's BJ Ojulari, Auburn's Derick Hall and Tennessee's Byron Young joined Carter on the first-team defensive line. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was a first-team selection as a defensive back.

Overall, Alabama had 20 players represented on the three teams, while Auburn had six, the fifth most in the league. Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee all had eight selections on the three teams, though Georgia national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett was not one of the top three QBs selected.

Following Auburn’s six honorees were LSU and Florida (five each), Ole Miss, South Carolina and Arkansas (4 each). Kentucky (3), Missouri (2) and Mississippi State (1) rounded out the team selections. Vanderbilt did not have a player selected to any of the three teams.

-        Info from this story was from the Associated Press and the Dothan Eagle.

 

First-team offense

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Tank BigsbyAuburn

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 

WR: Kayshon BoutteLSU 

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia 

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama 

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL: O'Cyrus TorrenceFlorida

OL: Nick BroekerOle Miss

C: Ricky StrombergArkansas

First-team defense

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU 

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn 

DL: Byron Young, Tennessee

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB: Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama 

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama 

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

First-team special teams

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK: Will Reichard, Alabama

RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 

Second-team offense

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr.Kentucky

RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama  

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky 

OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-team defense

DL: Zacch PickensSouth Carolina

DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL: Ali Gaye, LSU

DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn 

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas 

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama 

LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina 

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M 

DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia 

DB: Emmanuel ForbesMississippi State 

Second-team special teams

P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn  

RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M 

AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-team offense

QB: Will Levis, Kentucky

RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina  

TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL: Javon FosterMissouri

*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Third-team defense

DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Maason Smith, LSU 

DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn 

LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida   

LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB: Trey Dean III, Florida

DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee 

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama 

Third-team special teams

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee 

PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri 

RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama  

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

(*) Indicates a tie

Bio Box

SEC West voting

  1. Alabama (177) 1,262
  2. Texas A&M (3) 968
  3. Arkansas (1) 844
  4. Ole Miss 675
  5. LSU 591
  6. Mississippi State 390
  7. Auburn 338

SEC East voting

  1. Georgia (172) 1,254
  2. Kentucky (4) 932
  3. Tennessee (1) 929
  4. Florida 712
  5. South Carolina (3) 662
  6. Missouri 383
  7. Vanderbilt (1) 196

SEC championship voting

  1. Alabama 158
  2. Georgia 18
  3. South Carolina 3
  4. Vanderbilt 1
  5. Texas A&M 1
