Media predicts Alabama to win SEC championship

ATLANTA — Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week's SEC Media Days.
Alabama beat Georgia in last year's SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the SEC East in voting released Friday.
Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes.
Voters have confidence in Georgia again ruling the SEC East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes in the division. Kentucky was picked second in the division and had four first-place votes. Tennessee was third, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
Alabama received 177 first-place votes in the West. Texas A&M finished second in the voting, followed by Arkansas, Mississippi, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
The voters also selected a preseason conference team. Alabama was represented by quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor on the first-team offense selected by media.
Linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To’oTo’o and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks represented the Crimson Tide on the first-team defense.
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby joined Young and Gibbs on the first-team backfield. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers also made the first-team offense.
Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon was joined by Florida's O’Cyrus Torrence, Nick Broeker of Mississippi and Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas on the first-team offensive line.
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Kentucky's Will Levis were the second- and third-team quarterbacks, respectively.
Georgia had three first-team picks on defense: lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.
LSU's BJ Ojulari, Auburn's Derick Hall and Tennessee's Byron Young joined Carter on the first-team defensive line. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was a first-team selection as a defensive back.
Overall, Alabama had 20 players represented on the three teams, while Auburn had six, the fifth most in the league. Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee all had eight selections on the three teams, though Georgia national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett was not one of the top three QBs selected.
Following Auburn’s six honorees were LSU and Florida (five each), Ole Miss, South Carolina and Arkansas (4 each). Kentucky (3), Missouri (2) and Mississippi State (1) rounded out the team selections. Vanderbilt did not have a player selected to any of the three teams.
- Info from this story was from the Associated Press and the Dothan Eagle.
First-team offense
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
First-team defense
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL: Derick Hall, Auburn
DL: Byron Young, Tennessee
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB: Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
First-team special teams
P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK: Will Reichard, Alabama
RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-team offense
QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE: Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama
C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-team defense
DL: D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL: Ali Gaye, LSU
DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia
Second-team special teams
P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK: Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-team offense
QB: Will Levis, Kentucky
RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Third-team defense
DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Maason Smith, LSU
DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB: Trey Dean III, Florida
DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
Third-team special teams
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
(*) Indicates a tie