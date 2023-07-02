TUSCALOOSA – University of Alabama head baseball coach Rob Vaughn officially announced the hiring of Mike Morrison on Saturday morning. Morrison, who spent the last two seasons at Maryland, is the third addition to Vaughn’s Crimson Tide coaching staff, joining associate head coach Jason Jackson and assistant coach Anthony Papio.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mike Morrison and his family to Alabama,” said Vaughn. “Mo won a national championship at Coastal Carolina and brings a wealth of knowledge to Tuscaloosa from both the pitching and recruiting standpoint. He’s as relentless as it gets, and I couldn’t be more excited to have Mike, his wife, Jordan, and their son, Miles, join the Alabama baseball family.”

Serving as both recruiting coordinator and an assistant coach, Morrison will focus primarily on the Crimson Tide’s recruiting efforts while also supporting Vaughn in all aspects of on-field instruction. He arrived in Tuscaloosa after a two-year stint as the pitching coach at Maryland from 2022-23, helping the Terps to a combined 90 wins during that stretch. Prior to his time in College Park, he was the pitching coach at his alma mater, Coastal Carolina, in 2021 and served as the Chanticleers’ director of player development and scouting during the 2020 campaign.

Morrison’s guidance on the mound helped Maryland post a 42-21 record and earn an NCAA Regional bid in 2023. The Terps’ pitching staff was led by Jason Savacool, who paced the Big Ten in wins (9) while ranking second in innings pitched (96.0) and fourth in strikeouts (95). The junior earned second team All-Big Ten honors and was joined by Nick Dean (third team) and Kyle McCoy (freshman) on the all-conference rosters.

In his first year in College Park, Morrison’s pitching staff contributed in a big way to one of the best seasons in program history with Maryland recording a school-record 48 wins while claiming the Big Ten regular season title and earning an NCAA Regional host bid. His weekend rotation of Dean, Savacool and Ryan Ramsey excelled, with each of the three pitchers earning postseason honors.

Ramsey, who was selected in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, was named a second team All-American and first team All-Big Ten selection for his standout junior campaign. He finished with 11 wins, the second-most in Maryland single-season history, while limiting opposing hitters to a .193 mark that was the lowest on the ‘22 staff. He also tossed a perfect game in that 2022 campaign, one of only 36 in NCAA Division I history and just the 21st nine-inning perfect game in history up to that point.

Additionally in 2022, Savacool garnered All-America recognition from multiple outlets while also being tabbed to the All-Big Ten first team. He finished his sophomore season ranked in the top-five on Maryland’s single-season lists for innings pitched, strikeouts and wins. Dean’s year wrapped up with third team All-Big Ten honors.

Morrison’s coaching career began at Coastal Carolina, where he was named the Director of Player Development and Scouting in 2020. He took over as pitching coach in 2021 before joining Vaughn’s staff at Maryland.

He played collegiately at CCU from 2013-16 and was a key part of the Chanticleers’ 2016 national championship team. Morrison was selected as a first team All-American by three separate outlets and named a team captain during his senior season. He finished his collegiate career with an 11-4 record and 15 saves to go with a 2.93 ERA. Morrison was then selected in the 27th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox and spent three seasons in professional baseball.

Morrison graduated in 2016 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies while minoring in communications at Coastal Carolina. He also earned a pair of master’s degrees in business administration and education from Coastal when he returned from pro ball. A native of Boca Raton, Fla., Morrison grew up in Gilbert, S.C. He is married to the former Jordan Lindler and the couple has one son, Miles.