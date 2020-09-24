Moses return gives Tide confidence in stopping opposing offenses

“Being here for a long time and sitting back and watching other guys do the job, and you know, taking notes from that, it has actually helped me become the leader that I am,” Moses said.

In doing so, Moses has gained the trust of the architect of the defense: head coach Nick Saban. The two talk regularly about the defense and his own play, even getting into rehabbing from their respective surgeries, Moses on his knee surgery repairing his ligaments and Saban on his hip surgery in April 2019.

The game experience and proximity to Saban has developed Moses’ football IQ, but he doesn’t see a cerebral thinker of game plan expertise as what UA needs from his inside linebacker position.

“What’s more important for me is having a solid grasp for the team,” Moses said. “You can have a lot of great players, a lot of great athletes, but if you don’t have a bond or a relationship with the guys you’re on the field with, then you’ll never be able to have a fully great team or do what you really want to do as far as winning championships. I feel like in the offseason, I really took the time to develop relationships, make the guys comfortable with each other and I feel like now, we’re ready to play.”