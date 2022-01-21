Mutual agreement leads to Quinerly’s 6th-man role for Tide

“He said he was talking to his parents and talked about it and brought it up. He might have been the best guard in the country last year for a stretch there at the end of the year. I mean, he was cooking. He got tournament MVP and he did all of that coming off the bench.”

After starting seven games early last season, Quinerly was a reserve in every game beginning Dec. 29 against Ole Miss. He finished the season on a hot streak that included being named the SEC Tournament MVP by scoring 15.7 points while shooting nearly 60 percent in the three wins.

“Some guys are more suited coming off the bench,” Oats said. “Maybe there’s a little less pressure and they can see how the games go.”

The dynamic changes with just a few minutes to sit and observe.

“Either he’s going against their starting point guard who is a little bit fatigued or he’s going against the backup point guard coming off the bench,” Oats said. “He brought it up to me. He played well, let’s go ahead and do it. Let’s try and get him going. I think it helped JD (Davidson) get some confidence, maybe get both of them a little boost. I thought he played well off the bench, made some good decisions and he looked better tonight.”