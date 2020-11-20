Najee Harris has been workhorse in Alabama backfield

In the three seasons before Sarkisian arrived, the workload for UA’s leading rusher was lower than it had ever been under Saban. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, UA’s leading rusher failed to take more than 26.2% of the team’s carries, while none of the preceding nine seasons fell below 30.3%.

In comes Sarkisian, with a long track record of finding a feature back and sticking with him. In his five seasons as Washington’s head coach and one full season as USC’s head coach, his top running back always took at least 54% of the team’s carries, in some instances getting as high as 62% and 64.8%.

In many instances, garbage-time carries were the only thing preventing the workload from getting even higher. In 2013, Sarkisian’s last season at Washington, the Nos. 2 through 4 ball carriers got a combined 68 of their 138 carries in the fourth quarter, carries that likely would have gone to Bishop Sankey had the game not been in hand. Similar fourth-quarter numbers for backup running backs existed in 2012, 2011 and 2009.

Harris’ usage much more closely mirrors Sarkisian’s history than Alabama’s history under Saban.

“I think there is a fine line in finding that rhythm for your lead runner, but also your complementary backs,” Sarkisian said.