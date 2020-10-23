Najee Harris sets the table for Alabama offense

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s possible Harris’ most impactful first-down run came at the end of the first half of last weekend's game against Georgia. Alabama regaining possession the ball on its own 25 with 23 seconds left is almost always a situation where UA coach Nick Saban elects to play it conservatively, running once and taking the game to halftime.

UA did, after all, hand the ball to Harris, but he took it for 14 yards. Alabama called a timeout and completed a pass for 14 yards, then completed another for 13 yards after a second timeout, bringing UA to the 34 — where Will Reichard made a 52-yard field goal.

Had Harris not busted his first-down run for a big gain, UA may not have attempted the pass plays that followed to take it to field goal range.

Harris was effective on first down through the entire game against the Bulldogs — 17 of his 31 carries and 92 of his 152 yards came on first down. He had four runs of 10 yards or more against Georgia, and three of them came on first down.

Tennessee could prove to be a favorable matchup for Harris and UA’s rushing attack. The Volunteers have allowed 20 runs of 10 yards or more. Among SEC teams, only Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Ole Miss are worse. Tennessee is also one of just five SEC defenses to allow a run of 40 yards or more.