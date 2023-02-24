Alabama head coach Nate Oats reiterated during his Friday press conference that while the team understands the “tragic and serious” case of former player Darius Miles, Michael Davis and victim Jamea Jonae Harris, Oats believes his program has “done the right thing.”

Brandon Miller remains part of the men’s basketball roster and likely will for the team’s final three regular-season games and postseason run. Even as the Crimson Tide deals with on- and off-the-court factors — the fallout from the Jan. 15 shooting and, specifically, Miller’s involvement — Oats said the pulse of the team remains “pretty good” ahead of its 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff against Arkansas in Coleman Coliseum.

“We’ve been taking it very seriously since day one,” Oats said when asked about outside calls for the team to punish Miller, its star freshman and potential early NBA draftee, “the first minute I got the information, I called Greg (Bryne) and we talked about it, have known the severity of it. Greg, I thought, did a great job addressing those comments on Wednesday. I don’t really have much else to add to it. I feel like we’ve done the right thing in this case. I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Miller was named by investigators during Tuesday’s capital murder trial. Miller, who per his attorney was on his way to pick up Miles from the Tuscaloosa strip, received a text from Miles asking for his gun, which was in the back of Miller’s 2022 Dodge Charger. That weapon was eventually fired by Davis and killed Harris, 23.

Tuscaloosa police and UA have both cleared Miller of any wrongdoing. Miller hasn’t been made available for interviews since the public learned the new information uncovered by the authorities.

Oats said the team has met with university crisis management officials and counselors since Jan. 15 and commended their work.

“It’s a sad situation but our players responding to people in other arenas doesn’t help the situation out at all,” Oats said. “So I think the team is doing a great job doing what we’re asking them do. We’re asking them to stay focused on basketball.”

On Wednesday night, Miller scored a career-high 41 points in No. 2 Alabama’s 78-76 overtime win at South Carolina. The crowd chanted “lock him up” and “guilty” at Miller throughout the game, booing whenever he possessed the ball and cheering his miscues. Miller didn’t appear to be phased, coming through for momentum-swinging buckets, including the game-winner.

Oats also commented on if the team has changed its handling of player oversight or education in the aftermath of the shooting, which included Miles, Miller and freshman Jaden Bradley.

“Life’s fluid. Different circumstances bring up different areas to talk about,” Oats said. “There are different areas you need to educate your players on. The world changes.

"As we’ve come across different situations, it’s hard to predict everything that anybody is gonna get into, we’ve taken the opportunities as a basketball program, as an athletic department, as a university as a whole, to address situations that have come up and we’ve taken that opportunity to try to educate our guys on different things like this. ... So the answer is yes, we’re using this as an opportunity to educate our players and stuff hopefully that’ll help them for the rest of their lives.”