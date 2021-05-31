NCAA berth is ‘huge deal’ for rebuilding Alabama baseball

If Alabama can pull off a few upset wins, it could advance to its first super regional since 2010. But simply qualifying for the 64-team tournament is an accomplishment for the Tide, which was picked to finish last in the west division of the SEC’s preseason poll.

The season was shoved into the ropes with seven losses over the final eight conference regular-season games, but an extra-innings win last Wednesday over No. 2 seed Tennessee in the SEC tournament boosted Alabama’s résumé to become the ninth SEC team in the NCAA’s postseason — eclipsing the ACC for the most in the country.

“That win over Tennessee is what I would imagine got us over the hump,” Bohannon said.

Bohannon added he felt Georgia should have been a 10th SEC team in the field, but credited the committee in recognizing his own squad’s “very strong metrics,” including the second-toughest schedule in the country.

“I’m not gonna apologize for our conference record,” he said. “You put Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida, Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the ACC or whatever leagues — the other bubble teams, their conference records are going to look entirely different.