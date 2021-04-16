New assistant, players set for Alabama A-day scrimmage

Alabama football’s A-Day scrimmage has arrived, marking the end of spring practice.

The scrimmage will begin at noon Saturday.

After two closed scrimmages and weeks of practice, Nick Saban is prepared to showcase a new-look staff and overhauled offense in front of a 50 percent capacity Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are five things to watch:

The quarterbacksWith Mac Jones headed to the NFL Draft, Alabama needs a new quarterback.

Former five-star recruit Bryce Young is the frontrunner to take the starting job after serving limited time as the backup in 2020.

Young finished 13-of-22 for 156 yards and a touchdown last season.

“Bryce is the quarterback for right now,” said Saban. “He’s going to operate the first team.”

The other thing to watch from the quarterbacks will be balance of snaps given to Paul Tyson and Jalen Milroe.

The offensive lineThe offensive line is in flux with departures and injuries it has dealt with this spring.