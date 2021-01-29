New Marshall head coach Charles Huff benefits from time with Saban, Tide

He quickly found a companion in Najee Harris, who experienced their quick rises hand in hand. In two years, Huff went from running backs coach to head coach while Harris ran for a combined 2,690 yards and 39 touchdowns.

“The beauty of it was, we were both kind of looking for the same thing. We were both looking to improve, obviously in different lanes, but we were both looking to improve,” Huff said. “He was willing and open to learn from me as a running backs coach and I was willing to learn from Coach Saban from a program standpoint. We were both learning and working through situations together.”

Of the many things Huff learned from Saban, the one he is most certain to take with him to Marshall is Saban’s consistency in approach. Huff saw Saban’s approach never change, in victory or defeat.

That point was never more clear than when the coaching staff was back in the office right after winning the national championship, discussing recruiting the class of 2022.

“You see other coaches do it wrong. You don’t know that they’re doing it wrong, but you see other coaches change when they win games or change when they lose, you see other coaches change when recruiting doesn’t go the right way or change when it does go the right way,” Huff said.