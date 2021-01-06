New Tide offensive coordinator could fit several criteria

TUSCALOOSA — For the third time in four seasons, Alabama football will have to replace its offensive play caller immediately after a College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The process has begun, as both Bill O’Brien and Adam Gase have been reported as candidates, but it is far from over. As Nick Saban and Alabama continue the process while preparing for Monday’s game against Ohio State, here are some things the staff would do well to gain in its new offensive coordinator.

A quick developer of talent

This is more of an immediate need than one on a long-term basis, but given UA’s recent record of offensive coordinators, Alabama may be best served to look for short-term needs since most offensive coordinators never see the long term.

2021 could be a year of offensive transition for the Tide. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris are almost certain to leave, along with at least one, if not multiple offensive line starters. NFL evaluations could be tempting for quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Unless Alabama is able to pull multiple draft decision wins as it did last year, it will be breaking in a lot of new pieces.