New Tide offensive coordinator O'Brien praised by former Penn State players

TUSCALOOSA — Former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel doesn’t mind stating the obvious: the Penn State team of 2012, “we were really going through the ringer.” They watched Joe Paterno be dismissed and pass away in the span of three months while the Jerry Sandusky scandal rocked the university.

The man to fix the mess and replace the icon was Bill O’Brien.

“When they hired Bill, it was a godsend,” Urschel said. “The whole team absolutely loved the guy.”

After two years as Penn State’s coach and seven more coaching the Houston Texas, O’Brien has landed as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. His former Penn State players said UA has hired a coach popular with players, one who will fit the Nick Saban mold of high expectations and one who can craft an intelligent offense.

“The single best characteristic he has is he’s never afraid to tell you what he thinks, he’s never afraid to tell you how he thinks things should be,” Urschel said. “If you have a good game, he’s going to be the first person to let you know how well you played; if you have a bad game, he’s going to be the first person to let you know and he’s going to let you know every single way you need to improve.