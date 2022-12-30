Nick Saban: Alabama bowl prep has been Tide’s best ever after ‘energy vampires’ left

When Nick Saban used the term “defections” last week to refer to the 11 players who left his Alabama program through the transfer portal since November, you could get a sense of how he felt about their departures.

He made his point perfectly clear Thursday night.

“This has been the most enjoyable [non-playoff] bowl practice experience we have ever had — I’ve ever had,” Saban said during his Sugar Bowl preview radio show. “The playoff teams are always ready to roll.

“But one of the things is — all the blinking lights are gone. You know what I mean by blinking lights? When you look at a Christmas tree and one light is blinking, and that’s all you look at, is the blinking light? You don’t see the beauty of all the rest of it?

“Well, when you have guys on your team sometimes that — I call them energy vampires — you use all your energy on these guys, trying to get them to do what they’re supposed to do. Those are the kind of guys that don’t end up playing in bowl games, and don’t end up doing the best things and make the best choices and decisions for the team and all that, because they’ve got other motivations, which I’m not being critical of.

“But this team has really worked hard and done really, really well. And a lot of players on our team have made a significant improvement. It’s been one of the most enjoyable bowl practices.”

This is the second season in the College Football Playoff era, after 2019, that Alabama has played in a bowl game without a national championship on the line.

“Sometimes it’s like pulling teeth,” Saban said. “It’s a tough motivation to get the guys going. It hasn’t been this year. Hopefully it will show up on the field Saturday.”

Saban referred to the players entering the transfer portal — including starting left guard Javion Cohen, four backup offensive linemen and four wide receivers — as having “opted out” of the Sugar Bowl.

“I think everybody knows the guys that opted out for whatever reasons,” he said.

This is the second time this year Saban has referred to “energy vampires.” In August, he told ESPN he believed players had bought in ahead of this season.

“We don’t have a lot of what I call energy vampires, guys that take all your time because they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do,” Saban said at the time.

Saban also said during spring practice began in April that the 2022 team, at the time, did not have “any complainers” on it.

More discussion on subject: The topic of transfers and opt-outs was again the main topic of discussion the morning before the Sugar Bowl.

Saban again praised the decisions of Will Anderson and Bryce Young to play in the 11 a.m. CT Saturday game with Kansas State while addressing those who decided not to play.

Alabama had 12 players on the 2022 roster who entered the transfer portal when the regular season ended.

“And even though we didn’t have any opt-outs, we have like 10 guys that got into the transfer portal,” Saban said Friday morning. “And I gave them every opportunity to play in the game if they wanted to. And they didn’t.

“So I don’t know if that’s a good thing for players — not to have to stay committed to their team for the entire season.”

Kicker Jack Martin announced his intention to enter the portal midseason but continued to dress with the team through the Iron Bowl. He announced his transfer to Houston after the regular season.

Of those 12 players from the 2022 team who entered the portal, 10 have committed or signed with new programs. Only running back Trey Sanders and offensive lineman Damieon George hasn’t announced a new destination.

Michael Casagrande of al.com contributed to this report