Nick Saban explains freshman receiver Agiye Hall's lack of playing time

Hall was a four-star prospect from the Tampa area who began at Durant High School in 2017, transferred to Armwood High School for two seasons, spent three months enrolled at IMG Academy in early 2020 but then finished his high school career at Bloomingdale High School.

The most recent activity on Hall’s Twitter timeline is him retweeting another user’s call earlier this month for Alabama to play Hall along with freshmen Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold.

“If players are competitors, they probably will be frustrated that they’re not playing,” Saban continued Monday. “But it’s how do you respond to that? What do you do to respond to that in a positive way that’s going to help you improve your circumstances in the future?

“And the way to do that is do the right things and go out of practice and play well so that not only you, but your teammates and everybody in the organization can trust you to go do what you’re supposed to do.”

Saban was asked Sept. 22 about Hall, saying he wanted to see the freshman become part of the offense but dependability on and off the field is important. Saban added that Hall was getting “better and better” and “hopefully, he’ll be contributing sometime soon.”