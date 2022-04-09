Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s second spring scrimmage, ‘spotty’ offense

With one week until its spring game, Alabama held its second and final closed scrimmage Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Tide will practice again Tuesday and Thursday this week before wrapping up its spring schedule with its A-Day game next Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

Head coach Nick Saban spoke after Saturday’s scrimmage, which was not open to the public or reporters. Here were the highlights:

— Saban said younger players need to understand how you practice becomes a reality in games. He specifically mentioned dropping a pass. “We have guys that play really, really well and then we’ve got guys that need to learn how to play well on a consistent basis,” he said. “I would say that sums up where we are. I don’t want to sound like I’m disappointed in any way, but it’s just trying to get everybody to play to their full potential.”

— “I don’t get into individual stats for the scrimmage,” Saban said. “Sometimes it’s affected by who you play against and who plays against you.” Saban said there were too many penalties on both sides of the ball and too many turnovers on offense.

— Asked about Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, Saban said Milroe is “doing some really good things” and “I’m really encouraged by the progress he’s made. He makes a lot of plays.” Saban said Milroe had a “couple of interceptions today that really weren’t his fault,” saying they were tipped. “He’s got a much better command of the offense. He’s much more confident,” Saban said, adding Milroe makes better decisions. On Simpson, Saban said he is “really conscientious and really trying to learn,” but, “just needs to continue to get more and more opportunities in practice so he can gain the confidence to go out and play.”

— Saban said the offense was “spotty” and “inconsistent” in both running and passing. There was too much pressure in the pocket and quarterbacks need to be accurate, and there were “too many dropped balls,” Saban said.

— Saban said Jermaine Burton made a couple big plays in Saturday’s scrimmage on about seven catches, he said. “We just need everyone to play with a little bit more consistency,” Saban said. “He’s a good addition for us and hopefully we can continue to improve around him.”