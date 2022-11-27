Nick Saban's thoughts on Alabama's chances of making the college football playoffs

For the second time in four seasons, Alabama will finish a regular season 10-2 and fall short of the SEC championship game. But that does not mean the door has been completely slammed shut for Alabama to be chosen for the four-team College Football Playoff when it‘s picked Dec. 4.

Ohio State’s 45-23 loss on its home field to Michigan and Clemson’s loss to South Carolina raised questions about whether further disruption to the top 10 could open an opportunity for Alabama.

After the Tide won the Iron Bowl over Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday afternoon, Saban reacted to the situation during the opening statement of his news conference.

“Unbeknown to me, I didn’t know who won, who lost or anything else,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for our team to be considered. I think we lost two games on the road to two top-10 teams by four points.

“We are a good football team, and hopefully people will recognize that.”

The path remains very narrow for the Tide, with Georgia, Michigan and TCU all undefeated entering their conference championship games. Ohio State and USC are the primary teams that would be in any conversation along with Alabama for a final spot if the three undefeated teams win next weekend.

Alabama will have the upcoming week off, which gives Saban a chance to discuss his team’s playoff possibilities in national media interviews — something he said after the Iron Bowl he will consider if it would help his team’s chances.

“I haven’t really thought about it to this point,” he continued. “My whole focus was win this game. That’s the best opportunity we had for anything good to happen to us. To win the Iron Bowl is a significant accomplishment for our team and for our fans, which we certainly appreciate, and this team to win 10 games.

“I haven’t really thought about any of those things beyond that. And I’m really proud of our players, because I don’t think they were thinking anything about that, as well.”

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson made his case for the playoff after the Iron Bowl win.

“Most definitely,” he said when asked if the Tide was good enough to be included. “We had a quarterback that had been through some stuff with his shoulder and everything like that. We fought hard in every game we played in. We did a really good job. The effort was there. We lost both of those teams to a combined four points. I think we have a really good team and these guys work really hard.”