No. 1 Alabama cruises into SEC title game, Florida stumbles

“I feared that our players might be looking forward to the SEC Championship game in terms of playing up at Arkansas,” Tide coach Nick Saban said. “I was really pleased that ... we didn’t start out great, but we played pretty well in the game.

"I think it's a challenge for any coach with any team when you're in that situation.”

The game Saturday in Atlanta won't quite pit two Top 10 teams against each other, but it matches up explosive offenses and Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback.

Kyle Trask, who had three turnovers in the second quarter against LSU, directs the nation's top passing offense. Mac Jones and Alabama have the No. 6 passing team.

The Tide is third in scoring and the Gators 12th.

It's a reprisal of the 2008 and 2009 Florida-Alabama title games that featured 1 versus 2 matchups. The teams split them, with Florida winning 31-20 and then Alabama getting even, 32-13.

Each time the winner went on to win the national title. Those scores seem like defensive struggles given how explosive both offenses are.