No. 2 Alabama roars back for 41-24 win over No. 3 Georgia

TUSCALOOSA — Mac Jones passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama's aerial assault picked apart No. 3 Georgia's heralded defense in the second half of a 41-24 victory Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (4-0), with coach Nick Saban stalking the sideline after a COVID-19 scare, rallied with three touchdowns in a 10-minute span starting late in the third quarter of a battle of the Southeastern Conference's last remaining unbeatens.

The nation's top scoring offense ultimately got the decisive upper hand in a battle with the Bulldogs (3-1) and one of the nation's best defenses.

Georgia had no answer for Jones and star receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, especially with Alabama's own beleaguered defense grabbing two second-half interceptions and three overall.

Smith caught 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter that effectively put it out of reach.

Waddle caught a 90-yard touchdown pass and gained 161 yards on six catches.