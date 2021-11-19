No. 2 Bama aims to clinch SEC title shot vs No. 21 Arkansas

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sees the typical uber-talented Alabama team with formidable linemen, a star quarterback and plenty of other standout players.

Perhaps the big change has come in the 21st-ranked Razorbacks and their belief that they can beat the No. 2 Crimson Tide heading into Saturday’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“I know it might be considered coachspeak or whatever, but the No. 1 thing you have to do to go beat a team is believe you can do it,” Pittman said. “If you’ve got a whole plane full of guys that are going, ‘Man, when’s this game over?’ You don’t have a chance.”

It has been a decidedly one-sided game since coach Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) has won 14 straight, many of them blowouts, against the Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3). The Tide can clinch a share of the SEC West title and a spot in the league championship game with a victory.

'Bama has outscored Arkansas 252-80 over the past five meetings, including 52-3 last season. This Razorbacks, however, are riding a three-game winning streak, the past two by a field goal apiece.