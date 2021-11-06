No. 3 Alabama survives underdog LSU, 20-14

Ahead for most of the first half, LSU had pulled to 20-14 on Johnson's 8-yard touchdown with 2:27 in the third quarter. The Tigers converted two fourth-down plays on the 14-play, 89-yard drive.

Alabama had missed an extra point earlier, so LSU later had a chance to take the lead several times late.

The Tide defense held on four straight plays after the Tigers got first and goal from the 8. Replay overturned a Johnson fumble, but his fourth-down pass sailed over the head of Trey Palmer.

Alabama had five sacks and LSU four.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Went for broke with a fake punt that set up an opening drive touchdown and some other fourth-down attempts. It almost paid off, but the Tigers have lost 10 of the last 11 meetings.

Alabama: The defense mostly hung tough but the offensive line couldn't protect Young or open holes for the running game. The blocking troubles continued to plague the Tide.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite the uneven performance, Alabama has a chance to jump No. 2 Cincinnati, which struggled to a 28-20 win over Tulsa. The Tide seems likely to hold firm in the playoff rankings since No. 3 Michigan State (No. 5 AP) fell to Purdue.