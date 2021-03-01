No. 5 Alabama prepares to host Auburn

TUSCALOOSA - If happiness was the most visible emotion on the faces of the Alabama basketball players as they left the floor at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville on Saturday, relief was a close second.

Whether they had admitted it to themselves or not, the grind of being the pursued team in the race for the Southeastern Conference championship race took a toll on Alabama. With the exception of a 115-point offensive explosion against Georgia, the Crimson Tide had survived February by grinding out wins.

That’s not a criticism. For many recent Alabama teams, a 5-2 record in February would have been the difference in staying on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble and watching that bubble burst, as it frequently did.

Now, the SEC championship is in hand. The question is whether No. 5 Alabama (19-6, 14-2) will consider that as a Mission Accomplished moment or take it as a respite from a heavy burden, recognizing there are bigger goals out there: beginning with Tuesday night’s game against Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN2).