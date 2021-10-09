No Small feat: No. 1 Alabama upset by Texas A&M on last-play field goal by Seth Small

The Aggies were first on that list, having lost back-to-back games against Arkansas and Mississippi State. But Saban cautioned during the week that the Aggies, which were ranked No. 6 in the preseason, were “maybe the best team we’ve played to this point from a personnel standpoint.”

Saban explained Texas A&M was trying to get a new quarterback, sophomore Zach Calzada, up to speed after an injury to starter Haynes King. But Saban believed the rest of the team was as good as any other in the country.

“I think this is a dangerous team. I think this is a little bit of a trap game for us,” he said during his Thursday night radio show, adding he expected the Aggies to be “a little humiliated” and “like a wounded animal” coming off two losses.

How Alabama fell into its hole

Saban’s words were prophetic, as Texas A&M moved 54 yards on the opening drive and scored a field goal, creating Alabama’s first deficit since its Oct. 17 game against Georgia last season.

But that was just the beginning of the night’s production for the Aggies, which entered the game ranked 83rd among FBS teams in total offense (376.4 yards) and 103rd in points (22.2).