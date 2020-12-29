Notre Dame now more physical across the front

TUSCALOOSA — Fair or not, Notre Dame’s last postseason meeting with Alabama — a 42-14 shellacking in the BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013 — has been unavoidable.

Since then, Alabama has won two more national championships and appeared in all but one of seven College Football Playoffs. Notre Dame’s lone Playoff appearance ended in a 30-3 loss to Clemson, missing out on another chance at Alabama.

The Fighting Irish get that chance again at 3 p.m. Friday in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is confident he is bringing a more adequate program to the task this time. Kelly said that growth is most apparent on the line of scrimmage.

“What was clear and you didn’t even have to be somebody who knew anything about football, was the disparity in the offensive and defensive lines,” Kelly said of the 2012 game.

"Building it that way over the last six years, when we got to 2017 and 2018, we felt like we were much more physical up front, got to the Fiesta Bowl, got back into the Playoff. That’s been really what we’ve taken from that journey in 2012, building it with the physicality of the offensive and defensive line.”