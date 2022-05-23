Oats hints that selfish play hurt Tide

The first three seasons of the Nate Oats era at Alabama have seen some of the nation’s strongest recruiting classes, wins over some of the country’s best teams, an SEC championship, two NCAA Tournament appearances and several players drafted to the NBA.

But four straight losses ended Alabama’s season in March, including a first-round upset to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament. Warning signs about effort about that began in mid-December seemed to come to fruition.

Speaking last week at a 50-day countdown event for July’s World Games in Birmingham, Oats offered some more perspective about what went wrong.

“You got guys that put so much time into turning themselves into the players they want to be, and they want to showcase themselves as much as they can, but if all you’re trying to do is showcase yourself — and we had a little bit of that going on this year — it always backfires,” he told the crowd of more than a hundred. “It always does. That’s what happens.”

Oats’ commentary came during a broader discussion about coaching a team and being around a team.

“That’s where you get your energy,” he said. “That’s why we get into coaching. You’re trying to pull a group of kids together. I was a high school coach for a long time. You want to really pour into their lives. Just to see them be successful for each other, be happy for each other’s success, see them grow up to be young men.

“It’s hard. In basketball, you work, do all this individual training in the gym, shooting, making yourself as good as you can possibly be — but if you can’t sublimate yourself to the team after you make yourself as good as you can be, like, all your individual goals aren’t going to come about. And that kind of happened this year, to be honest with you.”

Oats contrasted last season to the year prior, when Alabama was led by senior Herb Jones as it advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“When we had Herb Jones, who worked incredibly hard — you saw how good he was this year in the NBA — worked incredibly hard, put himself in the spot to have a season like he did for us when he was SEC Player of the Year, but then he’s the same guy telling me to leave him out of the game when we’ve got five guys going on a run when he’s sitting on the bench,” Oats explained. “Like, he works harder than anybody in the offseason to develop himself to be the best he can be, and then he’s also a good enough team guy that when everybody is playing well, he just keeps himself out of the game. Tells me to keep them in. It’s hard though. "

Jones joined Josh Primo in being drafted to the NBA last year, with guard Kira Lewis picked in 2020 after one season under Oats. Alabama has two likely draft picks next month in Keon Ellis and JD Davison, with Jaden Shackelford also turning professional. Jahvon Quinerly was expected to turn professional had he not torn his ACL in the loss to Notre Dame, which prompted him to return for another season.

“You got to get guys that want to work hard, be in the gym, be gym rats, develop their skill, take their skill up, but still be all about the team when you come to play the games. It’s not easy to do,” Oats said. “It helps to have some internal leadership when you’ve got a kid like Herb Jones and even our grad transfer Jordan Bruner [in 2020-21]. You get some guys like that — your best players are your best leaders — those are your best teams. Because then they can control the locker room and really get the other guys to buy into really being all about the team, even after when they’re worked so hard to make themselves individually as good as they can be.”

With three players turning professional and five others departed through the transfer portal, Alabama has added four freshmen, a junior college transfer in Nick Pringle and two Division I transfers in guards Mark Sears and Dominick Welch this offseason. Oats explained earlier this month that leadership has been a focus in adding players this offseason.

“I don’t think you’re going to take a 0 to a 10, but if you get some guys that are high-character guys that are comfortable being vocal,” Oats told WJOX on May 11. “Some of the guys that you think are going to be comfortable being vocal, all of the sudden if they start playing bad, they let that affect whether they’re going to lead or not.

“I do think you’ve got to develop them, work with them, sit down — we’re going to try to do a lot better job of doing that ourselves this year. And then you’ve got to try to recruit some guys that really have it built in that you’ve seen it. You try to talk to their coaches and figure out.

“Some guys are naturally really quiet. But even Herb Jones was probably our best leader we’ve had in three years. Herb is not super outgoing, but he was comfortable enough to talk. We’ve brought Jordan Bruner in from Yale. Jordan was really comfortable to talk. I think it almost encouraged Herb. Like, that’s OK, I need to speak up. When your best player — and Herb was our best player, shoot, he showed how good he was in the NBA this year — when your best player is willing to speak up and willing to address situations, that’s what you need.

“We’ve got to do a better job teaching our guys, coaching our guys, educating them on how to be leaders. We’re going to try to do that. Some of that is you’ve got to recruit them in, too. A kid like Herb was raised great. His dad coached him in high school, so he had some of that going, too.”

Alabama will take a summer tour to France and Spain in August before beginning its season practices in September.