Oats says he won't play players who don't play defense

“Really, offense hasn’t been our problem most of the year,” Oats said. “Our defense is our problem. We’re gonna put guys in the game that are going to play defense. I don’t really care how talented an offensive player you are — if you’re not going to guard on the defensive end, you’re not gonna play from here on out.”

Oats also gave a hint as to which players he might be considering benching.

“It’s definitely a challenge [to players],” Oats said. “We’re not playing you if you don’t play defense, period. I don’t care if we don’t have a center on the floor. I don’t care if we don’t have a point guard on the floor. I really will put five guys out there and figure the offense out. We’ve got enough talented offensive players. We’ll figure the offense out.

“If you’re not going to play defense at the level we need you to play and you’re capable of playing and have shown us you have played in the past — because every guy we’ve played in the rotation has shown us they’re more than capable of being a great defender when they’re locked into that end of the floor.