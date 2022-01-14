Oats updates status of football players that could play for Tide basketball

Arnold, a four-star recruit in the 2020 football class ranked No. 51 nationally by 247 Sports, said during his recruitment process that he wanted to continue playing basketball in college.

“Like I said before, it’s really hard here, just football going so late,” Oats said. “It seems like they’re playing until the middle of January every year here. By that time we’ve played over half of our schedule at this point.

“I’d love to get some toughness and defense. Our defense has been an issue. Both of those guys are big-time athletes that can probably guard a little bit. But we’re not anticipating them at any point here real soon.”

Oats did say Friday that forward James Rojas is close to returning from knee surgery last summer.

“Rojas is getting closer,” he said. “He’s been able to do some live stuff in the half court in practice. Talked to the trainer after practice today. Clarke [Holter] said we’ll dress him out — maybe looking at, possibly, at LSU next week. He’s going through warmups and everything right now as if he’s going to play.