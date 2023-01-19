O'Brien reportedly interviews for Patriots' OC position

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien interviewed Thursday for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported.

O’Brien’s interview came after months of speculation he could return to New England as play-caller after the Massachusetts native previously served in that role for the Patriots from 2009-11.

O’Brien is one of five reported candidates for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job, which opened when coach Bill Belichick decided after the season to fill the position that had remained vacant during the 2022 season. Offensive line coach Matt Patricia, a longtime defensive coach, called offensive plays this season for the Patriots, who missed the NFL playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.

In addition to O’Brien, the Patriots have interviewed or reportedly plan to interview Oregon run game coordinator Adrian Klemm, Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. The Patriots also interviewed an internal candidate, tight ends coach Nick Caley.

The Patriots are one of 10 NFL teams with offensive coordinator vacancies as of Thursday afternoon, although O’Brien has not had any reported interviews with other teams.

O’Brien’s two-year contract with Alabama expires at the end of February.

Alabama finished fourth among FBS teams in 2022 in averaging 41.1 points per game, and 11th in yards per game (477.1).