O'Brien took unique path to Alabama offensive coordinator role

“He holds us accountable for it,” Owens said. “But he never skips any steps. He’s always on time. He preaches a lot about accountability and taking care of the man next to you. So we’re blessed to have him in the building.”

The fact Alabama’s accustomed to using dual-threat passers like Young speaks to how much the college game evolved since O’Brien last coached Penn State in 2013. He also noted the differences between Big Ten football and the SEC brand are stark given the complex defensive schemes he’s seeing now.

And that always leads to the play calling and offensive identity question that comes anytime a new coordinator is assigned his headset. Like with Kiffin and Sarkisian, having someone who led a college blue blood or NFL team comes to the questions about philosophy. Will he change the offense?

That answer is likely yes, but not permanently or without reason. It depends on personnel, O’Brien said, and that group looks quite different from the 2020 bunch for whom Sarkisian schemed. Young is quite different from Jones, so the 30,000-foot view of the offense is likely to look more like the Tagovailoa years than the most recent one.